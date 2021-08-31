Suspect identified after hit-and-run resulting in a Clovis woman’s death

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police has identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run resulting in a woman’s death.

On Sunday, August 29, at about 8:46 p.m., Clovis police received an emergency call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle near Thornton Street.

The 911 caller said the vehicle had fled from the scene.

The pedestrian, 68-year-old Martha Castillo, died as a result of the crash.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team investigated the incident.

The vehicle involved in the deadly crash has been located, and the driver has been identified by law enforcement.

This investigation is still in process.

