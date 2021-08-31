Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Suspect identified after hit-and-run resulting in a Clovis woman’s death

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police has identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run resulting in a woman’s death.

On Sunday, August 29, at about 8:46 p.m., Clovis police received an emergency call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle near Thornton Street. 

The 911 caller said the vehicle had fled from the scene. 

The pedestrian, 68-year-old Martha Castillo, died as a result of the crash. 

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team investigated the incident.

The vehicle involved in the deadly crash has been located, and the driver has been identified by law enforcement.

This investigation is still in process.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown.
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown

Latest News

Starting tomorrow, people previously convicted for unlawfully carrying a gun can have their...
Texas residents previously convicted of unlawfully carrying firearm can have records wiped clean
Sean Omey
Clovis police arrest man accused of kidnapping 1-year-old child
The pandemic has prompted younger people to look at their finance
Amarillo financial planners see more young people investing and saving
gigi amarillo level red
Potter and Randall County COVID-19 active cases are now over 4,000