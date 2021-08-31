Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rain chances are returning...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will continue with the chance for more showers this evening mainly for the southern half of the area but any storms will be isolated. We will see another hot day with mid 90s for Wednesday along with a 20% chance for showers and storms for the western half of the panhandles into eastern New Mexico. Better rain chances come in for Thursday but the heat remains with mid 90s for most of the area. A slight chance for rain and mid 90s remain for Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown.
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Summer Weather Lingering
As it sits today, we’ll see what we were originally expecting, mostly sunny skies
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 8/31
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 8/31
Shelden Web Graphic
Flip & Flop Forecast