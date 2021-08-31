Rain chances are returning...

We will continue with the chance for more showers this evening mainly for the southern half of the area but any storms will be isolated. We will see another hot day with mid 90s for Wednesday along with a 20% chance for showers and storms for the western half of the panhandles into eastern New Mexico. Better rain chances come in for Thursday but the heat remains with mid 90s for most of the area. A slight chance for rain and mid 90s remain for Friday.

