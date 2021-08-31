Potter and Randall County COVID-19 active cases are now over 4,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter and Randall County COVID-19 count passed another milestone today for the current surge topping 4,000 active cases.

The city of Amarillo report card shows almost 4,200 cases, up 300 from yesterday. It also shows three new deaths for a total of 822.

The number of active cases are split fairly evenly between the two counties with Randall County having about 210 percent more than Potter County.

