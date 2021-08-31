Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Potter and Randall County COVID-19 active cases are now over 4,000

gigi amarillo level red
gigi amarillo level red
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter and Randall County COVID-19 count passed another milestone today for the current surge topping 4,000 active cases.

The city of Amarillo report card shows almost 4,200 cases, up 300 from yesterday. It also shows three new deaths for a total of 822.

The number of active cases are split fairly evenly between the two counties with Randall County having about 210 percent more than Potter County.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday, August 31, 2021. For the...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown.
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown

Latest News

(Source: Panhandle Community Services)
Texas Veterans Commission giving PCU $300,000 for home modifications for veterans
guymon water rescue team
Guymon Fire Department Water Rescue team deployed to Louisiana
Greg Lee
City of Pampa: Fire Chief Greg Lee has died
You can help support food banks across West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September.
Help support food banks in West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September