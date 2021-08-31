Viewers Choice Awards
Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

