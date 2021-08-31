Lady Buffs serve up season opener this Friday at home

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs start the 2021 season off with plenty of opportunities to grow fast, hosting their Britkare Lady Buff Classic at The Box. The Lady Buffs have a double-header on Friday starting with Adams State.

After going (10-4) last season in the spring, the Lady Buffs are tabbed to finish fourth in the Lone Star Conference this fall. Head Coach Kendra Potts is confident in her returners and new players on the roster, but she also knows how tough the competition is coming into the tournament this weekend. The Lady Buffs lead the series against Adams State 6-1, but it’s always a challenging match.

”They had a very young squad. They are returning most of that squad,” said Potts. “Although it’s been a year I expect those girls to be just as developed as they were in 2019, so I feel like Adams is a pretty big match to start off. It’s a regional matchup as well, but they’re going to be good.”

The Lady Buffs open the Britkare Lady Buff Classic against the Adams State Grizzlies this Friday, September 3 at 11:30 a.m. in The Box. West Texas A&M’s double-header continues at 7 p.m. on Friday against Fort Lewis.

