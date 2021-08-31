Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Lady Buffs serve up season opener this Friday at home

West Texas A&M hosts Adams State at 11:30 a.m. in The Box
The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs start the 2021 season off with plenty of opportunities to grow...
The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs start the 2021 season off with plenty of opportunities to grow fast, hosting their Britkare Lady Buff Classic at The Box. The Lady Buffs have a double-header on Friday starting with Adams State.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs start the 2021 season off with plenty of opportunities to grow fast, hosting their Britkare Lady Buff Classic at The Box. The Lady Buffs have a double-header on Friday starting with Adams State.

After going (10-4) last season in the spring, the Lady Buffs are tabbed to finish fourth in the Lone Star Conference this fall. Head Coach Kendra Potts is confident in her returners and new players on the roster, but she also knows how tough the competition is coming into the tournament this weekend. The Lady Buffs lead the series against Adams State 6-1, but it’s always a challenging match.

”They had a very young squad. They are returning most of that squad,” said Potts. “Although it’s been a year I expect those girls to be just as developed as they were in 2019, so I feel like Adams is a pretty big match to start off. It’s a regional matchup as well, but they’re going to be good.”

The Lady Buffs open the Britkare Lady Buff Classic against the Adams State Grizzlies this Friday, September 3 at 11:30 a.m. in The Box. West Texas A&M’s double-header continues at 7 p.m. on Friday against Fort Lewis.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says

Latest News

VIDEO: Buffs kickoff season at home, hosting Texas College on Thursday
West Texas A&M Head Coach Hunter Hughes watching the defense on the first day of 2021 fall camp.
Buffs kickoff season at home, hosting Texas College on Thursday
The TGCA 4A No. 5 Hereford Lady Whitefaces win in four sets over the 5A Randall Lady Raiders.
Hereford and Bushland sit in top 10 in TGCA rankings
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida