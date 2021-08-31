Hereford and Bushland sit in top 10 in TGCA rankings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two local teams rank in the top 10 in the TGCA (Texas Girls Coaches Association) weekly poll, the Hereford Lady Whitefaces and Bushland Lady Falcons.

Hereford holds a dominant (25-1) record, sitting second in 4A rankings. The Lady Whitefaces are strong at the net, led by senior Tatyum Stow, a West Texas A&M commit, and junior Camryn Blair. If anything gets past them, libero Miranda Acosta is there.

Defending state champion Bushland is ranked eighth in 3A with a (10-2) record. The Lady Falcons’ defense is carried by returning senior libero Jaycee Adams, another Lady Buff commit. At the net, the underclassmen have stepped up controlling the game and helping reloading the Bushland roster.

