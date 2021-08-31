Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hereford and Bushland sit in top 10 in TGCA rankings

The Lady Whitefaces are (25-1)
The TGCA 4A No. 5 Hereford Lady Whitefaces win in four sets over the 5A Randall Lady Raiders.
The TGCA 4A No. 5 Hereford Lady Whitefaces win in four sets over the 5A Randall Lady Raiders.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two local teams rank in the top 10 in the TGCA (Texas Girls Coaches Association) weekly poll, the Hereford Lady Whitefaces and Bushland Lady Falcons.

Hereford holds a dominant (25-1) record, sitting second in 4A rankings. The Lady Whitefaces are strong at the net, led by senior Tatyum Stow, a West Texas A&M commit, and junior Camryn Blair. If anything gets past them, libero Miranda Acosta is there.

Defending state champion Bushland is ranked eighth in 3A with a (10-2) record. The Lady Falcons’ defense is carried by returning senior libero Jaycee Adams, another Lady Buff commit. At the net, the underclassmen have stepped up controlling the game and helping reloading the Bushland roster.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says

Latest News

VIDEO: Buffs kickoff season at home, hosting Texas College on Thursday
West Texas A&M Head Coach Hunter Hughes watching the defense on the first day of 2021 fall camp.
Buffs kickoff season at home, hosting Texas College on Thursday
The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs start the 2021 season off with plenty of opportunities to grow...
Lady Buffs serve up season opener this Friday at home
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida