Help support food banks in West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help support food banks across West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September.

From now until Sept. 20, customers who donate a minimum of $1 at any Whataburger in West Texas will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger.

Every dollar donated will go directly to a food bank.

This is part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program that aims to help with food insecurity and education of students.

