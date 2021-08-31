Help support food banks in West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help support food banks across West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September.
From now until Sept. 20, customers who donate a minimum of $1 at any Whataburger in West Texas will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger.
Every dollar donated will go directly to a food bank.
This is part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program that aims to help with food insecurity and education of students.
