Help support food banks in West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September

You can help support food banks across West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help support food banks across West Texas by eating at Whataburger in September.

From now until Sept. 20, customers who donate a minimum of $1 at any Whataburger in West Texas will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger.

Every dollar donated will go directly to a food bank.

This is part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program that aims to help with food insecurity and education of students.

