Guymon Fire Department Water Rescue team deployed to Louisiana

The Guymon Fire Department swift water rescue team have deployed to Louisiana to assist and aid...
The Guymon Fire Department swift water rescue team have deployed to Louisiana to assist and aid in specialized rescues resulting from Hurricane Ida.. (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon Fire Department swift water rescue team have deployed to Louisiana to assist and aid in specialized rescues resulting from Hurricane Ida.

A team of five rescue water technicians and boats hit the road Sunday afternoon are first heading to Baton Rouge.

“We were contacted by the State Emergency Management Office at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, our team of five Rescue Water Technicians and boats were packed, and on the road by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon,” said Fire Chief Grant Wadley.

They are expected to be deployed for 14 days.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

