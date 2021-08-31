Guymon Fire Department Water Rescue team deployed to Louisiana

GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon Fire Department swift water rescue team have deployed to Louisiana to assist and aid in specialized rescues resulting from Hurricane Ida.

A team of five rescue water technicians and boats hit the road Sunday afternoon are first heading to Baton Rouge.

“We were contacted by the State Emergency Management Office at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, our team of five Rescue Water Technicians and boats were packed, and on the road by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon,” said Fire Chief Grant Wadley.

They are expected to be deployed for 14 days.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.