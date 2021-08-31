Viewers Choice Awards
Gov. Abbott makes statement on 2nd anniversary of Midland-Odessa shooting

(Associated Press)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the second anniversary of the mass-shooting in Odessa that claimed the lives of seven victims.

“Two years ago today, the Midland-Odessa community suffered a horrific tragedy when a shooter took the lives of seven innocent Texans and injured dozens more,” read a statement from the Governor’s Office. “This senseless act of violence marked a very dark period for Midland-Odessa, and we will never forget our fellow Texans whose lives were taken that day.”

Abbott emphasized his work issuing eight executive orders directing state law enforcement to enhance “anti-mass violence measures”, and said he called upon the Texas Safety Commission to identify shortcomings in the system.

“Today, and every day, we remember and honor the lives lost in Midland-Odessa two years ago. We also continue to pray for the victims’ families and loved ones, and we thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who bravely responded to the attack that day,” read the statement.

