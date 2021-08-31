Viewers Choice Awards
Flip & Flop Forecast

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
As it sits today, we’ll see what we were originally expecting, mostly sunny skies, with warm temperatures climbing up into the 90s thanks to southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph. However, going throughout the rest of the week, as it originally looked like we would see warm and dry conditions, it seems more like rain chances could welcome themselves back into the forecast come late Wednesday for the western portions of the area, then push our direction come Thursday. As an upper-level high breaks down going into the weekend, we could very well see even better chances then.

