Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Panhandle Public Health District would like to remind Panhandle residents that while the air seems cooler, mosquitos have not gone away. PPHD encourages all students, athletes, coaches, and fans to practice mosquito prevention to help fight the spread of West Nile. There has been five positive human West Nile cases and two positive horse cases in the Panhandle. To prevent mosquito bites make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, use insect repellent that contains deet, check for standing water in the area, and if any is present drain immediately, and ask your vet how you can get your horses vaccinated for West Nile.

Copyright 2021 KNEP. All rights reserved.

