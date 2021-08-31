Clovis police arrest man accused of kidnapping 1-year-old child

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested a man after kidnapping a 1-year-old child.

On Saturday, August 28, at about 3:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to Plains Regional Medical Center to contact a victim of a hit-and-run.

During the course of the investigation officers discovered the injured person, a 37-year-old woman, had been the victim of domestic violence.

The suspect of the domestic violence was identified as 26-year-old Sean Omey.

Officers were told Sean Omey was in possession of the victim’s 1-year-old child.

When Sean Omey returned to the hospital to recover the victim, Officers attempted a traffic stop of his vehicle.

Omey fled from Officers who were not allowed to pursue the vehicle because the action would endanger the 1-year-old child.

Officers assigned to the call were directed to return to the Police Department to get an arrest warrant for Sean Omey, and an Emergency Domestic Violence Order which would be served on him once he was located.

Other Officers assigned to the shift searched for Sean Omey, but did not find him.

At about 8:07 a.m., a homeowner near Las Palomas called Clovis police, stating a vehicle had been abandoned on the roadway in front of their home, that there was a baby in the car and no other persons in the area.

On arrival to the scene, Officers immediately identified this was the same car that had been driven by Sean Omey and the 1-year-old child in the vehicle was the domestic violence victim’s child.

The child who had been abandoned in the vehicle was turned over to their mother.

Officers attempted to locate Sean Omey, but were unsuccessful.

On August 31, at about 7:17 a.m., information was given about a possible location for Sean Omey near La Luz Road.

Officers contacted the owners of a home and were told Sean Omey was not at the house.

Information was developed and Detectives returned to the Department to get a search warrant for the home.

At about 10:49 a.m., a resident of the home allowed Officers to search for Sean Omey.

Omey was located within the home, hiding in a hollowed-out box spring in one of the home’s bedrooms.

Sean Omey was taken into custody without further incident and was arrested for Kidnapping, Aggravated Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member, Abandonment or Abuse of a Child, and Interference with Communications.

He is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

