Buffs kickoff season at home, hosting Texas College on Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs are back on the field for their 109th season on Thursday, September 2 kicking off at home against the Texas College Steers. Not much is known about the Steers, other than they have a new head coach, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis. Texas College finished their 2019 campaign with an overall record of (1-9).

West Texas A&M fifth year head coach Hunter Hughes returns starting quarterback Nick Gerber to lead the offense. He is confident in the leadership of his team and trusts his starters and depth. However, with the upcoming game against Texas College, a team that did not play a single game last season, Hughes is unsure what to expect with their upcoming matchup.

“I just know that Texas College are the Steers and they’re from Tyler, Texas. We’ve got zero film,” said Hughes. “We’ve got nothing. We’re going into this thing blind. You go in, trust what you’ve done and I think it’s exciting for us coaches because you have to make adjustments on the run and that kind of always sharpens your skill.”

The Buffs kickoff their season at home in Buffalo Stadium this Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. against Texas College. This marks the first meetings between the two teams.

