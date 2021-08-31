Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Buffs kickoff season at home, hosting Texas College on Thursday

West Texas A&M home opener set for Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m.
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs are back on the field for their 109th season on Thursday, September 2 kicking off at home against the Texas College Steers. Not much is known about the Steers, other than they have a new head coach, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis. Texas College finished their 2019 campaign with an overall record of (1-9).

West Texas A&M fifth year head coach Hunter Hughes returns starting quarterback Nick Gerber to lead the offense. He is confident in the leadership of his team and trusts his starters and depth. However, with the upcoming game against Texas College, a team that did not play a single game last season, Hughes is unsure what to expect with their upcoming matchup.

“I just know that Texas College are the Steers and they’re from Tyler, Texas. We’ve got zero film,” said Hughes. “We’ve got nothing. We’re going into this thing blind. You go in, trust what you’ve done and I think it’s exciting for us coaches because you have to make adjustments on the run and that kind of always sharpens your skill.”

The Buffs kickoff their season at home in Buffalo Stadium this Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. against Texas College. This marks the first meetings between the two teams.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says

Latest News

VIDEO: Buffs kickoff season at home, hosting Texas College on Thursday
The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs start the 2021 season off with plenty of opportunities to grow...
Lady Buffs serve up season opener this Friday at home
The TGCA 4A No. 5 Hereford Lady Whitefaces win in four sets over the 5A Randall Lady Raiders.
Hereford and Bushland sit in top 10 in TGCA rankings
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida