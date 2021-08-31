Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man accused of having meth, cocaine and a stolen gun appeared in court Monday.

Amarillo police said they were looking for the man, identified as Don Wolters, as a suspect in a recent shooting.

Officers located him at the Country Inn & Suites on Soncy Road, where court documents say he ran from officers and took out a gun.

Wolters was arrested and officers found drugs and a stolen gun on him, according to APD.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $40,000.

