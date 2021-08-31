Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo financial planners see more young people investing and saving

The pandemic has prompted younger people to look at their finance
The pandemic has prompted younger people to look at their finance(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has motivated more young people to focus on their finances.

“They really don’t want to work all of their life,” said Steve Swicegood, fee-only financial planner at Money Conscious Solutions.

In response to the economic struggles of the pandemic and desire to live a different lifestyle than their parents, some younger investors are taking risks.

Investing trends include, investing in individual stocks, purchasing cryptocurrency and saving towards retirement.

“They were really serious about putting money back,” said Swicegood.

Within last year, financial planners in Amarillo have seen more people between ages 25 to 40 saving rather than spending. A growing trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“Job insecurity and financial insecurity, that sort of added some fuel or some impetus onto their desire to save,” said Swicegood. “Then getting that nice bonus stimulus check. What we’re hearing frankly is that it either went to savings or it went to reduce debt.”

Rather than the stimulus checks, the chief operating officer at Hoyl Financial, Derrick Coldwell believes, having more free time to research is what has prompted some young people to get into trading.

Experts say new investors have been helped by a surge in different apps that make trading affordable, easier and quicker.

“It’s easy to invest, but it’s harder to know what to invest in,” said Swicegood.

Swicegood says many of his clients have opened Roth IRA accounts, which are special retirement accounts, where you pay taxes on money going into it and future withdrawals are tax-free.

New investors are recommended to seek guidance before investing their money.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’
Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Court Documents: Shooting suspect arrested at Amarillo hotel
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown.
New in Amarillo: Eskimo Hut’s ‘The Station’ opens, Matador Tequila bar moves downtown

Latest News

Starting tomorrow, people previously convicted for unlawfully carrying a gun can have their...
Texas residents previously convicted of unlawfully carrying firearm can have records wiped clean
Sean Omey
Clovis police arrest man accused of kidnapping 1-year-old child
Police lights by night
Suspect identified after hit-and-run resulting in a Clovis woman’s death
gigi amarillo level red
Potter and Randall County COVID-19 active cases are now over 4,000