Warm and dry week...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We will continue with the chance for more showers this evening before a dryer pattern sets in for a few days. Tuesday will start out pretty nice but humid with mid to upper 60s and highs will climb back into the low to mid 90s for most of the area. The hottest weather will be confined to the northeast panhandles into SW Kansas with upper 90s likely. We will have clear skies and warm temperatures in the 90s again on Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

