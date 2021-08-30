Viewers Choice Awards
Tips for staying safe after a tropical storm

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - From Louisiana to West Virginia, more than 50 million people are now under a flash flood watch.

“Take care of yourself. Take care of your property. Stay close to home. Don’t venture out into the streets right now,” said Slidell, Louisiana, Mayor Greg Cromer.

A flash flood watch means flooding is possible in your area. A flash flood warning means flooding is already happening or will happen in your area soon.

If there is a warning, the Red Cross says to head for higher ground and stay away from floodwaters.

Just six inches of swiftly moving water can sweep you off your feet, so do not go near a flowing stream where the water is about to your ankles.

If you come to a flooded road while driving, turn around and take another route.

If you are caught in a flooded road and the water around you is rising, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by moving water that is less than two feet high.

Be especially cautious at night when it may be more difficult to recognize flood danger.

With many in Ida’s path without power, the Red Cross says to make sure generators are kept dry. Do not touch a generator with wet hands.

Also let it cool before refueling because gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could ignite.

When using a generator, be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keep generators outside, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

The Red Cross says even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes from a generator, you may still be exposed to carbon monoxide.

If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air right away.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

