Potter County Grand Jury cleared officers in 2 recent shooting deaths

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Today the 47th District Attorney Randall Sims announced a Potter County grand jury has cleared police officers in two recent shooting deaths.

Sims said the jury met in a special session today to review the August 20, death of George Mireles and August 23, death of Trinidad Marry.

He said because the jury didn’t return any indictments, members felt the officers acted appropriately under the circumstances.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

