Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit arrest 2 men stealing bait car near South Robert’s and Southeast 8th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit left a motorcycle on a flatbed trailer outside Friday afternoon in a business parking lot near Southeast 8th Avenue and South Robert’s Street.

It was taken at 5:20 a.m. on Saturday morning and suspects, 39 years old, Michael Cardona, and 36 year old, Joseph Fernandez were found in under 10 minutes at the Rama Motel on East Amarillo Boulevard.

The unit said they tracked the men using passive surveillance which is more than just cameras doing the work.

“Whether it be cameras, us watching, other people watching, officers watching, we have other ways of keeping track of our equipment to recover it,” said Tammy Chervenka, crime prevention coordinator for Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit.

They did this since they noticed a high jump in trailer thefts in North Amarillo from three thefts in June to 11 in July, and the suspects, with support from the Amarillo Police Department, took them to the Potter County Detention Center.

The motorcycle is one of many baits the unit uses across the top 16 counties in the Panhandle.

“We have different bait vehicles. We can switch with other counties, other stolen auto agencies,” said Cervenka. ”You never know which vehicles belong to the public or which ones are bait vehicles.”

The unit received its highest funding of $399,000 from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority getting $319,000 last year, and they plan on buying more bait cars to prevent crime.

The Amarillo Police Department thinks this will give them more time to solve other problems in the community.

“We can put those bad guys away and stop them from stealing these cars then those resources can be reallocated to help people who are suffering from other crimes that are committed against them,” said Carla Burr, public information officer for Amarillo Police Department.

The unit will also use its funds for educational programming with over 70 percent of thefts occurring due to unlocked doors.

