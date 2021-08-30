Viewers Choice Awards
Drying out

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT
After an eventful Sunday, we could see some lingering showers for Monday, but for the most part we’ll be drying out across the area. Sunnier skies will prevail as a high pressure system sets up, allowing temperatures to climb to 88 today, then low to mid-90s for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. As of right now, temperatures don’t look to be quite as warm as they were early last week, and winds are likely to stay calmer in the 5-10 mph range.

Nice weekend outlook!