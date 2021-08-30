Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run, police investigating

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police say a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

The incident occurred about 8:46 p.m. in the 2900 block of Thornton Street.

A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle flee from the scene.

Officials said a Clovis Dire Department ambulance was en route to an unrelated call travelling on S Thornton Street when they came upon a person dead in the road.

Police identified the person as 68-year-old Martha Castillo of Clovis.

CPD said the vehicle involved is believed to be a truck.

They are asking for anyone who may have information on the vehicle involved or its driver to contact crime stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.