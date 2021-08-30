Viewers Choice Awards
2 arrested for theft of Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s ‘bait vehicle’

By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested after a bait vehicle left at a local business was stolen.

The bait vehicle was left on August 27 by the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit.

PABTU said the vehicle remained there for 14 hours before it was stolen.

Officials said the vehicle was found within a few minutes at the Roma Motel.

PABTU said 39-year-old Michael Cardona and 36-year-old Joseph Fernandez were arrested for theft and booked into Potter County Jail.

