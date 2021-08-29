Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida

New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - After the team evacuated Lousiana ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, the New Orleans Saints will be practicing at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, according to ESPN.

Quoting the Associated Press, the EPSN story said the Saints are scheduled to work out at AT&T Stadium Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Then the team will take a break before heading into the regular NFL season. New Orleans is supposed to open at home on Sept. 12 in a game against Green Bay.

“Ida made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S.,” the ESPN story stated.

Concerns about the hurricane prompted the New Orleans Saints to move the kickoff for yesterday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals from 8 p.m. Eastern Time to 1 p.m. Eastern Time before the game was eventually canceled, the EPSN story stated.

Hurricane Ida’s arrival came on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. During that time, the Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, the EPSN story stated. New Orleans set up operations in San Antonio, and they played their home games there and at LSU in Baton Rouge.

“Last year, the Saints stayed home when Hurricane Zeta hit New Orleans in late October, with coaches and other team officials riding out the storm under generator power at the team facility,” the ESPN story stated.

To read the full ESPN article, click here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA News at Six
Xcel Energy faces work shortage of meter readers causing errors in previous bill estimates
Avery Kai Martinez
Amarillo police release identity of wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near south Bell Street
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
KFDA News at Six
Supply chain problems is causing Amarillo grocery stores to make ends meet for customers

Latest News

Tascosa lineman lifts up BT Daniel after scoring a touchdown against Abilene High on a...
The Wrap Up week 1: Randall tops Canyon in the Game of the Week, Tascosa wins at Dick Bivins
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 2A Scores
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: Game of the Week and 5A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores