Heat building in for the work week

Highs will be 5-10 degrees above average
By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday saw scattered to widespread thunderstorms with cooler weather with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. We will begin drying out overnight Sunday into Monday.

Monday afternoon, highs will be a couple degrees warmer, and this will be the start of our warming trend. Monday afternoon and evening, there is a slight chance of a couple isolated storms forming but the chance of precipitation is at 10%.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next 3 days:

3 day forecast
3 day forecast(KFDA)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days of the week with widespread highs into the upper 90s. We’ll also see mostly sunny skies as a large high pressure system from the West coast builds into our area. It should begin breaking down towards the end of the work week with temps falling into the low 90s.

After Monday afternoon, our next chance of precipitation won’t be until next weekend...

Enjoy the new week :) Wear sunscreen and have the sunglasses handy!

