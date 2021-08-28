Viewers Choice Awards
The Wrap Up week 1: Randall tops Canyon in the Game of the Week, Tascosa wins at Dick Bivins

Tascosa lineman lifts up BT Daniel after scoring a touchdown against Abilene High on a...
Tascosa lineman lifts up BT Daniel after scoring a touchdown against Abilene High on a quarterback keeper.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first week of UIL Texas high school football is in the books. NewsChannel 10 Sports Director Larissa Liska and Sports Anchor Paige Sachse show off the talent in week one of The Wrap Up. Randall topped Canyon in our Game of the Week, Tascosa rumbled past Abilene High and Stratford earned a huge win over Spearman.

For all of the scores go to https://www.newschannel10.com/2021/08/23/wrap-up-scores/.

