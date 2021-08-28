Mostly sunny today, stormy tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday will see mostly sunny and breezy conditions with winds from the south at 10-20mph with gusts over 30 at times. Saturday night, isolated showers and storms will be possible, mainly for the western 1/3 of the region. Rain chances ramp up for Sunday with widespread storms possible.

Sunday afternoon, highs will be slightly cooler into the mid-to-upper 80s with chances of widespread thunderstorms. We are not expecting severe weather, but storms will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. If you have any afternoon/evening outdoor activities planned, you’ll want to have a backup plan in place! Just make sure you check radar before heading out the door!

Forecast for the next 3 days:

3 Day Forecast (KFDA)

Monday, we’ll keep a very slight chance of an isolated storm, but most areas will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. We’ll dry out for most of the work week with above average highs ranging from 90-96.

