Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Mostly sunny today, stormy tomorrow

By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday will see mostly sunny and breezy conditions with winds from the south at 10-20mph with gusts over 30 at times. Saturday night, isolated showers and storms will be possible, mainly for the western 1/3 of the region. Rain chances ramp up for Sunday with widespread storms possible.

Sunday afternoon, highs will be slightly cooler into the mid-to-upper 80s with chances of widespread thunderstorms. We are not expecting severe weather, but storms will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. If you have any afternoon/evening outdoor activities planned, you’ll want to have a backup plan in place! Just make sure you check radar before heading out the door!

Forecast for the next 3 days:

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KFDA)

Monday, we’ll keep a very slight chance of an isolated storm, but most areas will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. We’ll dry out for most of the work week with above average highs ranging from 90-96.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Kai Martinez
Amarillo police release identity of wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near south Bell Street
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
KFDA News at Six
Supply chain problems is causing Amarillo grocery stores to make ends meet for customers
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

Latest News

Nice weekend outlook!
Nice weekend outlook!
Nice weekend outlook!
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/27
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/27