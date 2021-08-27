Xcel Energy faces work shortage of meter readers causing errors in previous bill estimates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Brad Fields lives in the City of Panhandle and couldn’t believe the price on his electricity bill when checking the mail.

“As an individual consumer, that’s your immediate thought is that this can’t possibly be right,” said Brad fields, resident of Panhandle.

Fields and many others in the region have received bills from Xcel energy where they are higher than average and Xcel said its from a worker shortage in meter readers, a problem they’ve had for months.

“This definitely has been an issue for us for a number of months,” said Wes Reeves, Senior Media Representative of Xcel Energy.

“It really just escalated and the timing of this coming together with our high -low season when there’s so much extra usage really is what made this perfect storm” said Reeves.

With the lack of workers to go on each route checking every month, Xcel had to estimate energy usage but the estimated prices were lower than what households really consumed.

For some houses, they may have received estimates for multiple months resulting in customers having bill statements double or triple the amount they normally pay.

To encourage people to work for Xcel, they’ve raised their wages 20 to 25 percent for those positions to recruit and retain employees.

They are currently providing payment plans to help people in this dilemma and hopes more workers can come to prevent this from happening again.

