‘We’re using our bus drivers’: Amarillo school districts face substitute teacher shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While area schools feel they are finally back to normal this year, a shortage of substitute teachers is a major problem that still lingers for Amarillo area school districts.

Area school districts say there was an immediate decline of substitute teachers at the beginning of the pandemic, and while numbers have improved slightly, they are still severely short on substitute staff.

“It’s been difficult, even before COVID,” said Jimmy Hannon, superintendent of Highland Park ISD. “But it has been even more challenging with the pandemic.”

Amarillo Independent School District currently has 542 possible subs, which is over 100 short of their 700 substitute teacher pool goal.

After doing research, AISD says they found the biggest reasons for this shortage were COVID hesitancy, the difficulty of the job and pay.

“People are a little trepidatious about getting into that classroom with a bunch of kids,” said Chris Tatum, executive director of human resources for AISD. “COVID has had an impact. We saw that really last year when the city hit that spike through October, November and December.”

Schools also believe many substitute teachers retired during the pandemic or entered other fields and did not return to teaching.

To offset this shortage, AISD raised substitute teacher’s daily pay by nearly 60%.

“Our lowest paid subs are making $82 a [day], now they’re going to be making $132,” explained Tatum. “Continuing the knowledge, continuing the learning, the teaching, is vital. Especially in a time of quarantine. If we have a teacher that’s out for 10 days, that’s 10 days of instruction and learning a student may lose if we don’t have a good sub.”

AISD says this raise has proven successful. The raise is funded by the ESSER fund and is planned to last at least two years, with the possibility of continuing into the future.

“We already see the effect of that raise, of people jumping back into that pool,” said Tatum.

Other schools have offered additional funds to teachers aids for filling in when the main teacher is absent.

“A lot of schools have tried to offset [the shortage] by trying to hire teachers assistants or aids as floaters,” said Hannon. “This way we can fill gaps when people are out.”

River Road Independent School District is taking this one step further by allowing bus drivers and cafeteria staff to fill in as substitute teachers.

“We’re using our bus drivers,” explained Richard Kelley, River Road ISD superintendent. “If they want to come off a route and help out during a school day before their afternoon routes, we’re upping their pay to do that.”

Kelley adds that they are also expanding the times of other subjects.

“We’re doing different types of class settings,” he said. “Our librarian is doing a lot more class type activities in the library that normally we would do once a week now were doing two or three times a week. Gym time is a little longer.”

