Rio Bravo mourns loss of local hero

Webb County (KGNS) - The City of Rio Bravo is mourning the loss of a local hero.

A Laredo Marine is one of the 13 U.S Service members killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

One of the victims in the attack was U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, 20.

Espinoza was born in Laredo, and attended high school at LBJ; however, he lived in Rio Bravo his entire life.

Mayor Gilbert Aguilar Jr. posted a statement on the Rio Bravo City Hall Facebook page saying, “Beside his grave old glory waved for his country his life he gave, staring at his name etched in stone, he gave all and is not alone, looking up all I could see, were sacrifices made for you and me, tears of sorrow rolled down my face, what I would give to take his place, hard to express my feelings inside, empty and helpless most of all pride, we mourn our loss and our souls grieve, he fought and died for what he believed, our flag will fly our anthem will play, never taking for granted our freedom today, priceless are the memories of our time together, the difference he made will last forever, I took my wife’s hand and we walked away, we buried our son a fallen hero today. "

The mayor went on to thank Espinoza for his service.

