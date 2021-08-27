Rain Returns

Thanks to some upper level support, parts of the area could see some rain shower chances for this afternoon. As of right now, the best shot at rain looks to stay off up towards the northwestern parts of the region, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs down in the lower 90s with winds staying in familiar territory, out of the south at 15-25 mph. As we head into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will likely have cooler temperatures and better chances of rain.