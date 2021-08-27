Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rain Returns

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thanks to some upper level support, parts of the area could see some rain shower chances for this afternoon. As of right now, the best shot at rain looks to stay off up towards the northwestern parts of the region, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will also be cooler, with highs down in the lower 90s with winds staying in familiar territory, out of the south at 15-25 mph. As we head into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will likely have cooler temperatures and better chances of rain.

Most Read

Avery Kai Martinez
Amarillo police release identity of wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near south Bell Street
Brandon Rice
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after brief standoff
Borger police finds person dead in vehicle near College Street
KFDA News at Six
Supply chain problems is causing Amarillo grocery stores to make ends meet for customers
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

Warm afternoons continue!
Warm afternoons continue!
Warm afternoons continue!
News and weather on-demand
Heat Trending Down in Doppler Dave’s Forecast
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 8/26