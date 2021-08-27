Viewers Choice Awards
Potter County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for citizens academy

Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County Sheriff's Office(PCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its citizens academy.

It’s scheduled to happen from September 7 through November 23.

Meetings will be held each Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The academy lasts 11 weeks and there’s a banquet on the 12th week honoring the participants.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend the license to carry course, usually conducted a week after the academy ends.

Seating is limited, so acceptance is on a first come first serve basis.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

