Potter County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for citizens academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its citizens academy.

It’s scheduled to happen from September 7 through November 23.

Meetings will be held each Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The academy lasts 11 weeks and there’s a banquet on the 12th week honoring the participants.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend the license to carry course, usually conducted a week after the academy ends.

Seating is limited, so acceptance is on a first come first serve basis.

