Palo Duro alum Eric Mims eager to test Dons against Seminole

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 5A Palo Duro Dons, led by first-year head coach and alum Eric Mims, have worked hard since February to prepare and bond.

The Dons’ secondary will be put to the test week one. They’ll face a tough Seminole Indians’ offense led by quarterback Blake Flowers, who passed for 1,306 yards last season, and former Pampa head coach Greg Poyner.

Last week, Mims was pleased with hos Palo Duro performed in their scrimmage against Dumas. A tough test that should have the Dons ready for Seminole.

”Got to scrimmage one of the best teams in the Panhandle going up to Dumas, and they were physical and well coached,” said Mims. “We’re excited about actually going out to put the special teams with the offense and the defense and getting to play an official game.”

Palo Duro travels to Seminole on Friday, August 27 to take on the Indians. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wigwam Stadium.

