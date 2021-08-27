Viewers Choice Awards
Nice weekend outlook!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT
Rain chances have continued to look a little better not only for this evening but for the weekend. We will see mid 60s for Saturday morning with highs in the low to mid 90s for the afternoon along with a 20% chance for a few storms. Highs will likely stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday with a better chance for storms for the afternoon hours. 90s will make a return to the area for early next week.

Nice weekend outlook!
Nice weekend outlook!
Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/27
Friday Forecast with Shelden 8/27
