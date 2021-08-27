Nice weekend outlook!

Rain chances have continued to look a little better not only for this evening but for the weekend. We will see mid 60s for Saturday morning with highs in the low to mid 90s for the afternoon along with a 20% chance for a few storms. Highs will likely stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday with a better chance for storms for the afternoon hours. 90s will make a return to the area for early next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.