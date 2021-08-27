Hereford wins Battle of the Cattle, Valley tops Ira by one and McLean wins home opener
Thursday night highlights from week one of Texas high school football
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thursday kicked off week one of high school football in Texas with seven games in the Texas Panhandle, including the Battle of the Cattle matchup between Hereford and Caprock at Dick Bivins Stadium. The Whitefaces took down Caprock 13-7, winning back-to-back meetings.
1A McLean hosted San Jacinto Academy for some six-athlete football, and the Tigers topped San Jac 36-30. Down in Jayton, No.15 ranked Ira battled Valley in the Jayton Gridiron Classic, and Valley held on for a huge 33-32 victory.
