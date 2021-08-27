Grand jury indicts man accused of explosion in Amarillo neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal grand jury has indicted Erfan Salmanzadeh, the man accused of orchestrating the explosion in an Amarillo neighborhood.

The indictment filed August 26 says he is charged with three counts of making and possessing a destructive device.

He faces federal and state charges related to the explosion at a home on Lenwood Drive that happened in July.

After the explosion, police evacuated 14 homes in the surrounding area. Bomb Team Technicians worked to secure evidence, along with the FBI.

Officials say components used to make explosives were found in the alley, backyard and home.

Salmanzadeh was arrested at the scene and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.