Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts man accused of explosion in Amarillo neighborhood

Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested and charged after explosion in Amarillo neighborhood
Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested and charged after explosion in Amarillo neighborhood(Randall County)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal grand jury has indicted Erfan Salmanzadeh, the man accused of orchestrating the explosion in an Amarillo neighborhood.

The indictment filed August 26 says he is charged with three counts of making and possessing a destructive device.

He faces federal and state charges related to the explosion at a home on Lenwood Drive that happened in July.

After the explosion, police evacuated 14 homes in the surrounding area. Bomb Team Technicians worked to secure evidence, along with the FBI.

Officials say components used to make explosives were found in the alley, backyard and home.

Salmanzadeh was arrested at the scene and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Kai Martinez
Amarillo police release identity of wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near south Bell Street
Brandon Rice
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after brief standoff
Borger police finds person dead in vehicle near College Street
KFDA News at Six
Supply chain problems is causing Amarillo grocery stores to make ends meet for customers
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza
Rio Bravo mourns loss of local hero
kfda
VIDEO: Crews extinguish exterior fire at Amarillo National Bank
ANB
Crews extinguish exterior fire at Amarillo National Bank
‘We’re using our bus drivers’: Amarillo school districts face substitute teacher shortage.
‘We’re using our bus drivers’: Amarillo school districts face substitute teacher shortage