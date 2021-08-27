Viewers Choice Awards
Crews extinguish exterior fire at Amarillo National Bank

By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department said crews extinguished a fire last night outside of the Amarillo National Bank near Interstate 40 and Coulter Street.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:48 p.m., and upon arrival saw flames and smoke coming from the top of the building.

Crews laddered the building and accessed the roof, where they found fire in the signage on the parapet wall.

AFD said the fire was extinguished early and crews were able to contain it to the exterior.

Some smoke and water entered the building.

A salvage team was formed to clear the smoke and water from the building.

No injuries were reported and Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled this fire accidental.

The branch was closed Friday to evaluate the damage.

ANB said Coulter branch customers should use the Soncy branch for ATM, Drive-Ups and lobby banking.

For mortgage, customers can visit the Summit branch.

AFD is on the scene of a fire at Amarillo National Bank (2401 S Coulter). 6 Trucks/24 FF’s responded for High Hazard...

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Thursday, August 26, 2021

