Clovis Economic Development launches new job creation program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Economic Development, in partnership with Elite Business Performance LLC, the Curry County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Clovis and Plateau have announce the launch of Clovis Remote, a free program designed to connect the local community with remote job opportunities.

The program is available at no cost to anyone living within 25 miles of Clovis, including military spouses at Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) and local veterans.

Clovis Remote participants will receive training on how to start a remote working career, as well as a variety of support including resume and interview preparation, virtual job placement assistance and co-working opportunities.

Those without remote experience is required to complete the New Remote Working Training.

The first virtual instructor-led training session kicks off on September 13.

“The increasing demand for remote workers nationwide has created an extremely competitive industry,” said Chase Gentry, Clovis Economic Development director. “Clovis Remote is designed to equip local candidates with the confidence they need to succeed, and putting Clovis on the map as an option for reliable remote candidates will stimulate the local economy.”

To register in the program, click here.

