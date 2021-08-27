Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo High prepared for battle of the trenches against Midland Legacy

Sandies lost last meeting 54-40
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies start their schedule off Friday with a strong opponent, the Midland Legacy Rebels, formerly known as Midland Lee. Last season, the Sandies lost to the Rebels 54-40.

Amarillo High will take the field for week one with no scrimmage game time under their belt. In Chad Dunnam’s 24 years of coaching, this marks the first time his team has not participated in a pre-season scrimmage. Last Friday, their pre-season matchup against Permian was canceled due to severe weather. Despite the missed game reps, Amarillo High feels confident behind their offensive line, a group that prepared the D-line for Midland Legacy.

”They’ve got a good offensive line. They return some kids from last year of a team that had a tremendous amount of success and were able to run the football. They protect their quarterback well,’ said Dunnam. “The running back is a special talent, but I think his accomplishments reflect how well their offensive line blocks. I do think with our offensive line the way we’ve been going at each other every single day, I think they’ve prepared our defense well.”

Amarillo High and Midland Legacy kickoff on Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m. in West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium. Catch this game, Tascosa and the Canyon and Randall game live streamed on newschannel10.com and highlights on the Wrap Up at 11 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too (10.2 or Suddenlink Ch. 6).

