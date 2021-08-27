Amarillo College offers courses to prepare those for changed economy by pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The economy as we know it might be over, according to Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell.

During a recent town hall with an audience of students an educators, Powell said the economy has been permanently changed by the pandemic.

“We’re not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at a Fed virtual town hall for educators and students. “We need to watch carefully as the economy continues to get through the pandemic and try to understand the ways that the economy has changed and what the implications are for our policy.”

Some of the changes the economy has experienced since shutdown in March is remote work, take-out orders and virtual house showings.

With more companies investing in technology, Powell said there is potential for job losses in industries focused on in-person contact.

“The pandemic has challenged all of us, but it has also given communities opportunities that they’ll take advantage of,” said Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “Amarillo is going to be one of those communities.”

In an effort to diversify our local economy, Amarillo College has opened applications for two free intensive courses.

One in web development, where students will learn to work the front and back end of a website or application and one in cloud certification that will give students the ability to manage data, design and operate applications.

“If we can get 100 people in our community with a technology skill set, then we can attract tech companies to move into our community. This is a way to future-proof our economy,” said Lowery-Hart.

The ideal candidate for the courses would be someone with some tech skills or lost a job and is having a hard time getting back into the workforce.

“Banking industry, even some of our manufacturing industries have the need for these skill sets locally,” said Lowery-Hart.

Associate professor of economics at West Texas A&M University, Dr. Neil Meredith said, because things are constantly changing with COVID-19 business owners should closely monitor sale trends.

“What proportions of your sales are from take out, what proportion of your sales are from dine-in. As COVID changes, ‘Does that make a change? How do you then adapt your staffing to meet the demand?’,” said Meredith.

