Academy Sports donates $1,000 shopping spree to 2 AISD teachers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Academy Sports donates $1,000 sopping spree to two Amarillo ISD teachers.
This is in celebration of teacher appreciation month.
The teachers receiving the sprees are Gayla Martin and Heather Blythe-Yaws, who were selected as teachers of the year at Amarillo ISD.
Academy is also recognizing teachers and school employees by offering a 10 percent discount for purchases with a valid school ID until September 6.
