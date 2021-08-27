Academy Sports donates $1,000 shopping spree to 2 AISD teachers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Academy Sports donates $1,000 sopping spree to two Amarillo ISD teachers.

This is in celebration of teacher appreciation month.

The teachers receiving the sprees are Gayla Martin and Heather Blythe-Yaws, who were selected as teachers of the year at Amarillo ISD.

Academy is also recognizing teachers and school employees by offering a 10 percent discount for purchases with a valid school ID until September 6.

