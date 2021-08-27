Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 West Texas A&M live mascot dies after routine procedure

wt mascots
wt mascots(WT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - One of West Texas A&M University’s two live mascots-in-training has died.

The calf known affectionately as “Lightning” was euthanized after he developed complications following a routine husbandry procedure performed this week by the University veterinarian.

Mater, the other buffalo calf being trained as the official mascot, did not have any complications and is healing well from his procedure.

“The Herdsmen team is saddened by the loss of Lightning,” said Herdsman adviser Logan Burleson. “The loss of an animal that you devote so much care and time toward is never easy.”

The Herdsmen will continue to train Mater to serve as Thunder XIV, the latest in a line of live WT mascots.

The University is exploring options to find a companion animal for Mater during the training process.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Kai Martinez
Amarillo police release identity of wanted man arrested after SWAT standoff near south Bell Street
Brandon Rice
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after brief standoff
KFDA News at Six
Supply chain problems is causing Amarillo grocery stores to make ends meet for customers
Borger police finds person dead in vehicle near College Street
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

Eric Mims and the Dons’ secondary will be put to the test week one. They’ll face a tough...
Palo Duro alum Eric Mims eager to test Dons against Seminole
Amarillo High will be looking for revenge against Midland Legacy week one of the regular...
Amarillo High prepared for battle of the trenches against Midland Legacy
Thursday kicked off week one of high school football in Texas with seven games in the Texas...
Hereford wins Battle of the Cattle, Valley tops Ira by one and McLean wins home opener
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season