West Texas Amarillo Enterprise challenge announces their return

amarillo economic development corporation(Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas Enterprise Center and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced the return of the Amarillo Enterprise Challenge.

The program gives local businesses a chance to win a share of $500 thousand.

It also helps them develop an investment-worthy business plan, receive mentorship and business coaching, and secure potential growth capital.

