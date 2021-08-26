West Texas Amarillo Enterprise challenge announces their return
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas Enterprise Center and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced the return of the Amarillo Enterprise Challenge.
The program gives local businesses a chance to win a share of $500 thousand.
It also helps them develop an investment-worthy business plan, receive mentorship and business coaching, and secure potential growth capital.
