We had a lot of mid to upper 90s again today but with less humidity and this means a nice cool down for this evening and tonight. Highs will climb back into the mid 90s again for Friday and there will be a slight chance for a few storms in the NW panhandles and NE New Mexico. We are still on track for low to mid 90s for the weekend with better rain chances for Sunday.

