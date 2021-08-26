Viewers Choice Awards
Tascosa looks to extend winning streak to four in-a-row over Abilene High

Last three games have been decided by six or less points
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels face a tough challenge on Friday against the Abilene High Eagles. The Rebels have won the last three meetings, but only by six or less points per game.

Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk told media that he plans a tough schedule leading up to district play in order to prepare his team for the long season. Abilene High is no walk in the park. Last year, the Eagles started off the game with a 101 yard kick return. In order to secure the game one win, Tascosa needs to execute early.

”The pressure builds when you don’t have a first win, and so through the years we’ve been fairly successful on opening nights,” said Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk. “We put a lot of emphasis into it, a lot of effort into it and a lot of game plan into it. You certainly want to get off to a good start, but the same instance is if we win the game, but don’t get better then it’s not a complete success.”

Tascosa and Abilene High square off at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game via live stream on newschannel10.com or watch the replay airing on NewsChannel 10 Too (10.2 or Suddenlink channel 6) on Saturday.

