Supply chain problems is causing Amarillo grocery stores to make ends meet for customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Grocery stores across the nation are still facing challenges to give you everything you want to see on their shelves.

The aisles with our favorite flavors from major food brands may go missing from our shelves due to a lack in resources like glass, aluminum, and resin used in plastic packaging that is keeping food options currently limited.

“There are time’s when products that was available last week may not be available this week,” said Kora Rush, supply chain director for the United Supermarket Family.

The raw materials even used to ship these items play a factor in what we see inside stores like cardboard, wood, and labels.

With this setback in raw materials to store and ship these products, food companies are having to focus production on their best selling items and Marketstreet is working with what is available.

”As American’s we’re used to having such an abundance of products in every brand, every flavor, and we’re seeing a real shortage now,” said Matt Edwards, Marketstreet store director.

Another factor that can lead to the lack in variety, is that some food companies may not have enough workers to pack and ship these items to our stores.

The United Supermarket Family says that your favorite items may now come packaged in different materials and layouts and asks the public to be flexible.

“We just encourage our guests to be flexible to be willing to try something or a flavor or a size they’ve not bought before,” said Rush.

