Senator Ted Cruz visits Amarillo, holds round table discussion for agri-business community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Amarillo and held a closed roundtable discussion with Panhandle agriculture producers, cattle industry leaders and local energy industry leaders to discuss concerns of the agri-business community and the Texas economy.

The President of Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association, Judy Stark said she was extremely impressed with Cruz’s visit.

“He was suffering what we are all suffering from where we are concerned about what is going on with the current administration and not necessarily from a partisan situation, but just from an overall American stance people is that people are concerned about our country, we’re concerned about getting fair elections and he remains what he said is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about our future, while it looks bad on the surface end and it is bad that he believes that there may be a hope for the 2022 and 2024 election process,” said Stark.

She says he covered many different topics during the closed round table discussion.

“Stimulus plans that prevent people to being able to hire people, stepped up plans in agriculture, so we had a lot of agriculture people involved in there, fair voting elections was a serious concern because if we don’t have fair voting elections, we don’t get on top of that there’s reduction of potential fraud that none of the rest of the issues will matter because of the split between the democrats or the conservatives or republicans,” said Stark.

During the news conference following the round table Cruz mentioned one of the biggest concerns he heard was the proposals from congress to eliminate stepped-up basis.

“I heard a lot of concerns about the trillions of new taxes that democrats are proposing trillions of dollars of taxes that are designed and if they go into effect will devastate farms and ranches and small businesses. Things like eliminating the stepped-up basis that will destroy family farms, destroy ranches shut them down, destroy the jobs that are there that will lead to the consolidation of AG under the control of a handful of giant corporations instead of having small family farms and family ranches, which have been the backbone of Texas since the very beginning,” said Cruz.

He said farming and ranching is such a critical part of the economy of Texas and the Panhandle as they feed Texas, America and the world and says he is proud to stand with them.

The values of those in the Panhandle he mentions are common-sense conservative.

“Values that believe in low taxes and low regulations and lots and lots of jobs, values that believe in common sense principles like protecting our families and communities that means securing our Southern border and not having the chaos that is unfolding right now under the Biden administration, values like supporting our soldiers and sailors and airman and marines and supporting the men and women of law enforcement, values like defending the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, defending free speech and religious liberty and the Second Amendment, those are values that resonate across the Panhandle and across the state of Texas,” said Cruz.

He believes all of these values are in jeopardy right now from the policies stemming in Washington.

“The Panhandle has people who love Texas and love America, the Panhandle has incredible ranching and farming tradition, cattleman in the Panhandle feed Texas and feed the world, the Panhandle also has innovative business, I just finished touring the new movie studios being built here in Amarillo which is exciting to see a joint venture with Amarillo College of thousands of new jobs coming to Amarillo in the entertainment industry,” said Cruz.

He said the values in the Panhandle are the direction Texas the rest of the country need to go.

He mentions the reason people move to Texas are for jobs and he will continue to make his number one priority more jobs.

“You need low taxes and low regulations you need to create an environment where small businesses are growing and prospering and hiring and expanding it’s the little guys/the folks running the restaurants bars, the small manufacturing or the farms and the ranch that are providing jobs that are driving the economy that’s the backbone that’s who Texas is,” said Cruz.

He also mentioned some other topics during the news conference, such as Afghanistan and the Texas Southern border situation.

“Our prayers right now are with the service men and women who are risking their lives to keep us safe, our prayers are with the Americans who are stranded behind enemy lines who are in harms way,” said Cruz.

He said he has never seen our Southern border as bad as it is right now, he says we are on the path to have over two million people cross illegally this year, which is the highest rate of illegal immigration in 21 years.

Many farmers and ranchers in South Texas he explains are afraid to go on their own lands.

“Farmers and ranchers routinely find illegal aliens dead, abandoned by the traffickers pregnant women dead, children dead,” said Cruz.

When asked if Cruz would run for President in 2024 he answered with,

“You know what I’m focused on is representing 29 million Texans and leading the fight against the disastrous policies we are seeing in Washington, my responsibility what I get up doing every day doing is to go into the arena and fight for 29 million Texans to fight for jobs, to fight for our freedoms, to fight for our safety to fight for our security to fight for our constitutional rights. It is a yes that I am fighting for and defending Texas and that includes fighting to win elections in 2022 and 2024,” said Cruz.

After the round table this morning, Cruz made his way to Lubbock to hold a discussion there with local law enforcement to discuss needs and challenges they face throughout West Texas.

