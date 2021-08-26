Potter County officials search for man wanted for theft, failure to register as sex offender
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for theft and failure to register as a sex offender.
Officials identified the man as 48-year-old Julius Lynn Roman. He is wanted by PCSO for theft of property under $2500 and sex offenders duty to register for life.
Those with information on Roman’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $300 for anonymous tips leading to his arrest.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.