Potter County officials search for man wanted for theft, failure to register as sex offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Officials identified the man as 48-year-old Julius Lynn Roman. He is wanted by PCSO for theft of property under $2500 and sex offenders duty to register for life.

Those with information on Roman’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $300 for anonymous tips leading to his arrest.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Julius Roman - 8/26/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week"... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.