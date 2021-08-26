Non-profit ‘Keep Amarillo Clean’ has clean-up event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo non-profit “Keep Amarillo Clean” will be organizing two community-clean-up events on Saturday morning, starting 9:30 a.m. at Thompson Memorial Park and at 9:00 a.m. in the hamlet neighborhood.

Those interested in helping can meet up at the southeast corner of the former and at the Hamlet Elementary Parking lot for the latter.

