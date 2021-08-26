Viewers Choice Awards
Non-profit 'Keep Amarillo Clean' has clean-up event this Saturday

Amarillo Independent School District is partnering with Keep Amarillo Clean for National Cleanup Day this Saturday.(Keep Amarillo Clean Facebook)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo non-profit “Keep Amarillo Clean” will be organizing two community-clean-up events on Saturday morning, starting 9:30 a.m. at Thompson Memorial Park and at 9:00 a.m. in the hamlet neighborhood.

Those interested in helping can meet up at the southeast corner of the former and at the Hamlet Elementary Parking lot for the latter.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

