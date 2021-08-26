Heat continues!

It has been another very hot day but with a little less humidity across the area. Highs tomorrow will still be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area and we may still see a few low 100s in the northern zones but some upper 80s may make a return for SE New Mexico. The slight cooling trend will continue into the weekend where upper 80s and low 90s will be more common. There is even a slight chance for a few thunderstorms starting Friday evening.

