Heat continues!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It has been another very hot day but with a little less humidity across the area. Highs tomorrow will still be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area and we may still see a few low 100s in the northern zones but some upper 80s may make a return for SE New Mexico. The slight cooling trend will continue into the weekend where upper 80s and low 90s will be more common. There is even a slight chance for a few thunderstorms starting Friday evening.

Heat continues!
Heat Will Be Subsiding
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 8/25
KFDA Noon Weather 8/25