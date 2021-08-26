Game of the Week: Canyon and Randall face off for third annual GOAT game

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 5A-DII Randall Raiders and 4A-DI Canyon Eagles kickoff the 2021 season in a Canyon ISD rivalry at newly renovated Happy State Bank Field.

”Just be ready,” said Javin Cash, Canyon junior inside linebacker and tight end. “It’s the GOAT game. Be ready. We coming out physical.”

Last season the rivalry game between Canyon and Randall was cancelled during the pandemic.

“It’s been building up since last year because we were planning on it until COVID, so know we’re really excited for it to play them this year,” said Braxton Burd, Randall senior quarterback.

The Canyon ISD rivalry dates back over a quarter century filled with rich tradition.

“Us versus Randall,” said Cash. “It’s been a rivalry forever since we were this big, so it’s a special game for everyone.”

“A lot of trash talk goes on, but at the end of the day it’s all love for the guys over there. I mean, Randall is better,” said Nathan Baker, Randall junior wide receiver and safety.

“We’ve had the GOAT forever, so if we were to just give it up it would be wrong, so we can’t do that,” said Chisum, Koehler, Canyon senior lineman.

It’s Canyon who leads the GOAT game 2-0. Canyon has won the past two games 22-7 and 44-27.

“I’m looking forward to taking the GOAT and running it to the student section and having a fun time,” said Burd.

The GOAT’s bragging rights make it extra fun for Canyon first-year head coach Todd Winfrey.

“Watching Jennifer Boren, our principal, hold that thing up,” said Winfrey. “You know, little miss Boren and she’s got that GOAT above her head handing it to the kids that was pretty exciting.”

Plus the stadium upgrades featuring a balcony overlooking the new turf adds an iconic view.

“You know we got the new facilities out there at Happy State Bank, so we know people are going to want to come out to the see team but also see the facilities,” said Randall football head coach Gaylon Selman.

The week one matchup will put both teams to the test.

“They’re such a well-disciplined team. You know, Coach Selman has that bunch coached up on both sides of the ball,” said Winfrey. “It’s a measuring stick for us.”

Canyon and Randall kickoff the third annual GOAT game this Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium. Fans can catch the highlights Friday at 11 p.m. on the Wrap Up on NewsChannel10 Too that airs on 10.2 or Suddenlink’s channel six.

